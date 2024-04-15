Report on Homowo fishing deaths inquiry yet to reach us — TTC 

By Laudia Sawer, GNA

Tema, April 15, GNA – The Tema Traditional Council (TTC) has said it is yet to receive a copy of the report of an inquiry into the deaths of two fishermen in July 2023 during a Homowo fishing expedition.

Nii Armah Soumponu II, Tema Shipi and Stool Secretary of the TTC, said even though a committee was set up to look into the circumstances that led to the deaths of the fishermen last year, they were yet to see the report of the inquiry.

He said this when answering questions during a press conference on the killing of two men and the injuring of three others during the Kplejoo festival at the weekend.

“Last year in July, in a similar situation, two people lost their lives at sea during a fishing expedition that proceeded the Homowo festival,” Nii Soumponu said.

“A committee was formed, and up to now, we don’t know the outcome of whether we have misconducted ourselves in any way, so we can take precautions.”

“If we have erred in any way, at least it must have been brought to our attention; we have not seen any paper on it, and now this is another one.”

He expressed the hope that the investigations into Friday’s death would be made available to them, the public, and the perpetrators brought to justice.

It could be recalled that on July 27, 2023, two fishermen from Tema Manhean were confirmed dead after an alleged encounter with the security of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) on the sea when they went for a Homowo expedition, even though there was a ban on fishing at the time.

Even though it was a closed season for artisanal fishermen, the Traditional Council was said to have made some arrangements with the Ministry of Fisheries to allow a designated crew to catch the needed fish for the Homowo Festival as custom demanded.

Following the incident, the Tema Metropolitan Security Council (MESEC) constituted a five-member fact-finding committee to investigate the incident and had two weeks to present its report.

Mr Ebenzer Cudjoe, the then Chairman of the Committee, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, last year, said it had completed the fact-finding and handed over the report to the MESEC, headed by the Metropolitan Chief Executive.

GNA

