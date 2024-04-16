Propak Ghana 2024: More than 2,500 professionals to converge at int’l exhibition 

Accra, April 16, GNA – About 2,500 professionals in the packaging, plastics, processing and print industries are expected at the second edition of the international exhibition and conference dubbed: ‘Propak Ghana 2024.’

The event, scheduled for April 23 to 25, 2024, at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre, would connect more than one hundred brands from across the world.

It includes a series of discussions “featuring leaders and innovators from a cross section of sectors, designed to spark meaningful conversations within the industry and its auxiliary services,” a release issued to the Ghana News Agency said Tuesday, in Accra.

“The first day will bring together a wide range of companies and sessions that cover smarter packaging, packaging innovation, the impact of digital printing on branding and labelling and opportunities in sustainable packaging in Ghana.

“The second day has been put together in collaboration with the events Strategic Partners, KPMG, under the theme of ‘Winning with Sustainability,’ said the release. It would also highlight topics such as ‘Thriving with Sustainable Finance’ and ‘Empowering Sustainable Innovation.’

On the third and final day, Africa Trade Academy would lead an Executive Masterclass, with sessions covering ‘branding, packaging and labelling’ in addition to ‘opportunities for export marketing and African Continental Free Trade Area, among other topics.

Top brands from across the globe would display their products and services.

They include: Resitech, Kane-Em Industries, Tinpack Industries and Finepack Industries.

Others are: Almassa for Recycling – Egypt, Casfil – Portugal, Elecster Oyj – Finland, Royal Kaak – the Netherlands and Windmoeller & Holscher – Germany.

Mohinani Group are Headline Sponsors of the even, while Jaykay Global Industries and Tetrapak West Africa have been named as Gold Sponsors.

The event is organised by Afrocet Montgomery, a branch of the Montgomery Group — one of the UK’s oldest established exhibitions and events companies, originally founded in 1895.

GNA

