President Akufo-Addo makes new nomination for MCE of Krachi East 

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA

Dambai (O/R) April 25, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has nominated Mr Charles Gyamfi Boateng, Chairman of the Krachi East Constituency of the New Patriotic Party, as the new Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Krachi East Municipal Assembly in the Oti Region.

The nomination was in accordance with Article 243(1) of the 1992 constitution and Section 20 (1) of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act,936).

The Municipality has been without an MCE for a month, following the sudden death of the former MCE, Mr Bernard Aborkugya Mensah.

The new nominee, Mr Boateng, speaking to Ghana News Agency (GNA) said that he was a polling agent and branch chairman of the party in 1992, and also served as constituency secretary and organizer.

The nominee played a vital role as campaign manager for Mr Michael Yaw Gyato, former Member of Parliament in Krachi East in the 2016 election.

Mr Mustapha Abdul Galiyu, former communication officer of the National Democratic Congress told GNA that the nominee had done tremendous work for the NPP in the area and therefore deserved the position.

He described him as a grassroots man, energetic, and charismatic.

Mr John Yaw Benyenase, former communication officer of NPP said, the nominee was constituency organizer for two conservative terms and later voted into Chairman position.

He said Mr Boateng, and his family members are fully NPP members in Asukawkaw Electoral Area.

Mr Benyenase was excited for the nomination, saying, this would unite the Akroso enclave and bring hope to the NPP in Krachi East constituency.

