Two sons of Klefe-Demete hand-over 24-seater toilet facility to community 

Klefe-Demete (V/R), May 5, GNA – Two illustrious sons of Klefe-Demete, who completed a stalled 24-seater water closet toilet project, Saturday handed it over to the chiefs and elders of the area at a brief commissioning ceremony.

Mr Samuel Korku Ledo, and Mr Senyo Hosi, both entrepreneurs, shouldered the cost of the construction of the stalled project from its foundation level to finishing.

The modern toilet facility has all fittings including toilet receptacles and detergents.

Mr Ledo told the Ghana News Agency that the zeal to complete the project stemmed from the concept of ‘giving back to the community,’ at a cost of about GHC200,000.

He said they were motivated to complement government’s efforts in fulfilling the Sustainable Development Goal Six, that dwells on access to water and sanitation.

Mr Ledo disclosed that the initial project, which was started by the community with support from Mr Benjamin Kpodo, the Member of Parliament of Ho Central, was at a standstill for years until Mr Hosi and he (Ledo) decided to complete it as part of their civic responsibility.

Mr Senyo Hosi, who was represented by the Reverend Jeffery Gawugah of the Winners Chapel, Ho, said the duo have become the gladiators of Demete for rising to the challenge.

He praised Mr Ledo for his vision, love and leadership skills, which translated into the completion of the modern toilet facility and asked for unity to prevail in the area.

Mr Patrick Ocansey Ahumah, the Executive Director of Care Net Ghana, entreated the community members to form a water and sanitation management committee to ensure the effective operationalisation and sustainability of the facility.

He said every project came with its challenges but the ability to navigate those challenges would be a positive pointer to the longevity of the facility.

Togbe Samuel Lumbert Ledo, the Acting Chief of Demete, commended the two for their generosity and promised to ensure the facility was sustained to benefit generations.

He pledged to outlaw open defaecation and make it punishable by a fine to transition residents to accepting the use of the modern water-closet toilet, which he believed would curb the many public health challenges associated with unsanitary situations.

He commended Mr Kpodo, the Ho Central MP, who donated some bags of cement for the project earlier on but works came to a halt.

He urged citizens of the area to emulate the example of Samuel Ledo and Senyo Hosi to bring other developments closer to the people.

The Very Reverend Japhet Ledo, former Moderator of the E. P. Church, Ghana, prayed for unity and peace to prevail, which were pre-requisites for development.

Some residents, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency, could not hide their joy for the intervention by their benefactors and promised a culture of maintenance to sustain the facility, one of a kind in the enclave.

