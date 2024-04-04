PERD :Dormaa East District Assembly distributes cashew, coconut seedlings  

By Robert Tachie Menson

Nsesresu (B/R), April 4, GNA – The Dormaa East District Assembly in the Bono Region has distributed 1,035,500 seedlings to cashew farmers in the district under the government Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) programme.

Under the programme, the assembly had also distributed 20, 000 coconut seedlings, Mr Emmanuel Kofi Agyemang, the Dormaa East District Chief Executive, said.

The distribution was made between 2018 to 2020.

Mr Agyemang made known the distribution at the inauguration of a GHC600,000 durbar ground at Nsesresu, a farming community in the district.

The ground was constructed by Nana Asamoah Kum-Twie, the Chief of Nsesresu.

Mr Agyemang said the implementation of the PERD programme demonstrated the government’s commitment to providing opportunities for farmers to expand their farm work for job creation and poverty reduction.

He entreated farmers, who had not still registered to do so and to benefit from the PERD programme to better their lives, saying the Assembly and the agriculture extension officers were ready to register and assist interested farmers.

Mr Agyemang advised prospective estate developers to pass through the appropriate channels before they bought lands within the Dormaa Traditional Area to prevent multiple sales of lands and control land litigations.

He announced the government had provided an amount of GHC10,000 for the construction of a canopy walkway project at Nsesresu to promote tourism in the area, saying work on the project had commenced and expected to end within three months.

Mr Agyemang assured the people of the Assembly’s support towards the ongoing construction of a community clinic in the area.

Mr Paul Apraku Twum Barima, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dormaa East, expressed his determination to advance the development aspirations of the constituents.

He presented an amount of GHC1000 each to the 16 victims at Nsesresu whose homes were destroyed by a rainstorm.

Mr Peter Appiah, the secretary, the Nsesresu town committee, thanked the management of the Wamfie Rural Bank for contributing GHC100,000 towards the construction of the durbar ground.

He said the MP for the area also donated three trips of sand and 50 bags of cement towards the project and thanked him too.

GNA

