Peace and unity, key to the NPP’s quest to remain in power – Amoah Awuku 

By Charles Tawiah, GNA

Nkawie (Ash), April 08, GNA – Mr Michael Amoah Awuku, District Chief for Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality has called for peace and unity among members of the NPP to help retain power in the December general elections.

He said peace, unity, and hard work remained the key ingredients needed by the party to retain power and continue with its development agenda.

Speaking at a thanksgiving service organized by the NPP parliamentary candidate for the area, Mrs Shirley Kyei, Mr Awuku stressed the need for party members to rededicate themselves and work hard to win more souls for the party at the grassroots to guarantee victory in the elections.

He said whereas the internal elections of the party were over, it was time for all members to come together and work as a team to deliver victory for the party.

Mrs Kyei on her part, thanked the delegates for the honour done her and called for cooperation and understanding from all party members in the journey ahead to recapture power in the December elections.

She called on the members to work together to help achieve their goals.

Mr Stephen Boateng, the Constituency Chairman, called on the members of the district campaign team, to work closely with the people at the grassroots to help increase the votes of the party in the constituency to help retain power.

GNA

