Paris hosts Sudan aid conference one year after start of war

Paris, Apr. 4, (dpa/GNA) – One year after a brutal war erupted between rival factions of Sudan’s security forces, France and Germany are leading an international donor conference in Paris on Monday to raise funds for urgently needed humanitarian aid to stave off widespread starvation.

French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell are overseeing the event that will also feature aid groups working on the ground and representatives of Sudan’s neighbours.

A bloody power struggle is raging between the forces of Abdel Fattah al-Burha, an army general who is Sudan’s de facto ruler, and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who leads the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The two generals seized power in a military coup in 2021, but later fell out over internationally-backed plans for Sudan’s transition to civilian rule. The RSF’s integration into the regular armed forces was an especially contentious issue.

Their violent pursuit for dominance over Sudan has triggered the largest refugee crisis in the world.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees estimates more than 8.6 million people have fled their homes to other parts of Sudan or to neighbouring countries; other estimates put the number at more than 9 million.

The artillery barrages, rocket fire and airstrikes have affected nearly every corner of the African nation, including the hard-hit capital Khartoum. There has been a dramatic deterioration in the humanitarian situation, with severe shortages of medicines and other essential goods.

In a dire warning last month, the United Nations said that famine conditions were looming for millions of Sudanese. It is “truly the stuff of nightmares,” said Edem Wosornu of the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Amnesty International said last year it had documented war crimes committed by both sides, including mass civilian casualties in both deliberate and indiscriminate attacks and sexualized violence against women and girls.

The Paris meeting will begin with political consultations, at which more than 20 ministers are expected – in particular from Sudan’s neighbouring countries – as well as representatives of key international organizations. The German Foreign Office said a main aim of the discussion was to better coordinate various mediation efforts.

Last year, Germany made €250 million ($266.3 million) available for the people of Sudan and countries next door. Of this, €65 million went to Sudan and €180 million to its neighbours.

“We cannot let Sudan become a forgotten crisis,” the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that its priorities included ensuring safe and unhindered access for aid workers, as well as supporting refugee reception centres in the region.

In February, the United Nations estimated $4.1 billion was needed in emergency aid. According to French diplomatic sources, only 5% of this has been financed so far.

