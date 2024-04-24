Opportunity International Savings and Loans holds financial literacy forums

Accra, April 24, GNA – Opportunity International Savings and Loans Ltd. (OISL), a leading provider of financial services in the country, has held financial literacy forums for its SME and microloan clients.

The forums formed part of activities to mark the 20th anniversary celebrations of the financial company.

Mr. Kwame Owusu-Boateng, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Institution, said the forums were to facilitate an open dialogue to share insights and gather feedback from the clients to improve services and products for customers.

The CEO said the forums were also to shed more light on OISL’s digital platforms and how clients could use them to access services in a more efficient way.

He expressed gratitude to the clients for their valuable feedback and assured them of OISL’s continual commitment to the provision of excellent services.

Dr. Francis Takyi, the Chief Risk Officer of the Company, spoke about OISL’s SME Collateral Requirements, detailing the various types of collaterals needed for the various categories of loans.

He elaborated on the “Five Cs” of credit (character, capital, capability, condition, and collateral) considered during loan assessments.

Mr. Francis Owusu Ansah, the Chief Business Officer of OISL, guided the SME and microloan clients through the basic loan requirements, application processes, turnaround time, and post-disbursement protocols.

Some clients shared their success stories and congratulated OISL on its 20th anniversary.

They also commended OISL for its support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The engagements took place on the 2nd and 5th of April in Accra and Kumasi, respectively.

