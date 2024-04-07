One person arrested over robbery on Juaso-Nkawkaw Highway 

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, April 07, GNA—The Police have arrested one person in connection with a robbery incident on the Juaso-Nkawkaw highway.

A news brief from the Police said three other suspects were being pursued.

It said Police patrol teams on the Highway responded to the robbery incident at about 0100hrs on Sunday, April 7, 2024 and arrested one person.

No one was injured.

“There is currently an intelligence-led Police operation to get the others arrested and we shall surely get them,” the Police said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

