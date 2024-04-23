One hundred days of reading policy yields positive results in Obuasi East District  

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Obuasi (Ash), April 23, GNA – A reading policy introduced by the Obuasi East District Assembly in basic schools is yielding significant results, Madam Faustina Amissah, the District Chief Executive, has announced.

The DCE, who was speaking at a meeting of the Assembly, said the policy dubbed, “100 Days of Reading”, had bridged the non-reading and reading gap by 65 per cent.

As part of the District Education Directorate’s vision to ensure that every child at the lower primary and the kindergarten reads, the District Education Oversight Committee (DEOC) approved the reading policy in 2022.

The improvement in reading habits of pupils in the district, according to the DCE, was due to the deliberate policy by the Assembly to invest in education.

She said since the establishment of the Assembly in 2018, it had taken upon itself to develop the education sector of the district by allocating more than 60 per cent of its infrastructure budget to education.

Madam Amissah reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to continue to invest in education by organising workshop for teachers, building more infrastructure and providing reading and learning materials for schools in the district.

On a need to improve sanitation in the district, the DCE said the Assembly had introduced an initiative called “operation clean your frontage’, adding that, a taskforce which would be mandated to arrest people throwing rubbish was in the offing.

“We are doing this to ensure that every resident observes and understands the need to clean their immediate environment.

We are counting on residents to support us to make it work,” she added.

