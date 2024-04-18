US announces $508 million to protect oceans

Washington, Apr. 18, (dpa-AFX/GNA) – At the ninth Our Ocean Conference held in Greece, the United States has announced more than $508 million to protect the oceans by advancing marine protected areas, maritime security, the sustainable blue economy and sustainable fisheries, supporting ocean solutions to the climate crisis, and combating marine pollution.

To create and support sustainable blue economies, the United States announced $8.5 million for the Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation to collaborate with the Atlantic community on Atlantic Ocean observation, marine spatial planning, scientific capacity building, and sustainable blue economy development, subject to Congressional notification.

To address the ocean-climate nexus, the United States announced publication of its National Ocean Acidification Action Plan.

$100,000 will be earmarked to support implementation of the International Maritime Organization Greenhouse Gas Strategy in developing countries, in particular small island developing states and least-developed countries.

The US government has pledged $1 million, subject to Congressional notification and completion of domestic procedures, to facilitate Green Shipping Corridors in developing countries.

The United States announced a total of $667,500 to advance marine science and sustainable living marine resource management in international fisheries and marine science organizations.

More than $18.4 million will be spent to expand scientific collaborations in support of conservation of marine biodiversity.

To enhance maritime security, the United States announced the execution of 80 mobile training team missions valued at $3.8 million in support of maritime security capacity building for 1,300 international personnel in 24 countries.

The United States announced plans to support and participate in five international exercises to strengthen oil spill response preparedness globally. GNA

