Muslim leaders urged to avoid religious fundamentalism  

By Philip Tengzu

Wa (UW/R), April 11, GNA – Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, former Upper West Regional Minister, has urged Moslem leaders to guide against religious fundamentalism to safeguard the long-standing peace Ghana has enjoyed.

He said the country cherished its accolades as the most peaceful nation in the West African sub-region and that must be upheld and preserved.

Dr Salih, reassigned as the Upper East Regional Minister, was addressing Muslims in Wa, on Thursday, during the Eid prayer.

Hundreds of Muslims in the township gathered at the old T. I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School to observe the Eid prayer, marking the end of the month of Ramadan.

He said religious differences in some countries in the sub-region, including Burkina Faso, Nigeria and Mali were affecting the development of those countries.

He observed that abuse of substances such as tramadol and tobacco had become a trend among the region’s youth, affecting their holistic growth.

“Many of our youth are addicted to these substances, a situation that is jeopardising their future,” he lamented.

Dr Salih called on Islamic preachers to tailor their messages in advocating against substance abuse by highlighting the negative effects.

He appealed to the people to report illicit drug peddlers in the region to law enforcement agencies as part of measures to help nip the menace in the bud.

He encouraged Muslim youth to take advantage of the Government’s flagship programmes, especially those in agriculture, as that was a promising sector for employment to ensure food security.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

