MOYS to introduce Ghana National Games

Accra, April 15, GNA – Mr. Mustapha Ussif Minister of Youth and Sports, has said plans are in place to introduce the Ghana National Games, this year, as part of efforts to unearth more talents for the nation.

Mr. Ussif said the Ghana National Games would be held on regional level with outstanding athletes competing at the national level.

He said this at the launch of the 2024 edition of the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human Competition at the Accra Sports Stadium, on Monday.

He commended the organisers of the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human Competition and urged corporate bodies to support the initiative that started in 2013 and had since produced athletes who have represented Ghana at major international competitions like the Olympic and Commonwealth Games.

Mr. Ussif said Accra had been declared a city of sports from 2024 to 2026, following success story of the African Games and the Ghana Fastest is one of the projects the Ministry was supporting under the scheme.

Mr. Kwame Baah-Nuakoh, General Manager, Strategy & Investments of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) who are the headline and clothing sponsor of the project said the eleventh milestone was significant as the organisers have brought novelty into Ghana Athletics.

He said sports was a catalyst that can take people into other greater ventures, recalling the GNPC Speedsters Club which adds much value to the training of selected athletes beyond the tracks.

He called for more corporate interest in University Games and the return of Inter Colleges (Inter Co) which produced many track & field stars in the past.

Nana Asante Bediatuo, Secretary to President Nana Akufo-Addo who was Guest of Honour said the GNPC Ghana Fastest Competition was one of the greatest private sector initiatives which has been extremely successful, adding that the President was interested and committed to it.

