Ghana’s ambassador to China commends Zonda Tec Ghana for creating employment opportunities

Accra, April 15, GNA – Dr Winfred Nii Okai Hammond, Ghana’s Ambassador to China has commended Zonda Tec Ghana Limited for training and creating job opportunities for Ghanaian youth.

He said the Company which has established its assembling point in Ghana would help train and equip individuals who were employed to work with engineers from China.

He said the company’s position in the country would help achieve the government’s initiative of industrialization under the One District, One Factory programme.

Dr Hammond said this at a news conference in Accra, to outdoor new machineries produce by Zonda and Shantui.

The machineries outdoored included bulldozers, motor graders, road rollers, excavators, road ratters, and pave loaders.

He said industrialization was a key factor in job creation, adding that it was important for government to focus on automative and vehicle assembly industry.

This, he said would create job for young people in the catchment area and grow the local economy.

“Build technology to create a value chain that will build the capacity of people and to generate different revenue for the country”, he added.

He applauded Zonda Tec Ghana Limited for offering such opportunities to young people in the country and said: “government should partner the private sector to ensure reduction of unemployment.

He encouraged Zonda Tec to continue to work hard and make sure that communities benefit from their corporate social responsibilities.

Madam Yang Yang, Managing Director of Zonda Tec Ghana Limited, said the establishment of an assembling point in Ghana was strategic idea from the Company to help create jobs for people.

She said the assembly point would have a training centre to enable Chinese engineers to give Ghanaians practical skills and equip in manufacturing and fixing of bulldozers and caterpillars.

Madam Yang Yang said the Company had in stock affordable and durable heavy machinery which were durable for all constructions and mining works.

“We do not just sell to our customers but we ask for licenses from the minerals commission for legal purposes”, she added.

