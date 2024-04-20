More than 330 residents of Kpone enrolled onto NHIS 

By Laudia Sawer. GNA

Kpone (GAR), April 20, GNA – More than 330 residents of Kpone in the Greater Accra Region have been enrolled onto the National Health Insurance Scheme as part of the maiden corporate social responsibility of Stark Energy Limited, in collaboration with EM&I Global.

Stark Energy is a Ghanaian engineering company focused on providing tailor-made advanced solutions to oil and gas and renewable energy industries in Ghana and West Africa, while EM&I is the world’s leader in robotic asset integrity services for these industries.

The company sensitised residents on various health topics including protection of kidneys, preventive healthcare measures, the importance of regular check-ups, and the benefits of enrolling onto the NHIS.

Dr Papa Benin, the Managing Director of Stark Energy Limited, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the programme was to educate and empower community members to take proactive steps towards better health.

Enrolling the residents onto the scheme would ensure access to essential healthcare services, regardless of their financial circumstances, he said.

The companies were also committed to renewing their registration for the next three years to ensure seamless access to essential health care services in the coming years without barriers.

Dr Benin said the initiative demonstrated their dedication to making a meaningful impact on the catchment communities through the provision of access to healthcare services and promoting health education.

“This is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of the community, contributing to their overall development.”

Mr Richard Tetteh, the Assemblyman, Dingla Electoral Area, commended the company for the gesture, noting that it would go a long way towards safeguarding some unforeseen illnesses that may arise.

He said beneficiaries would be able to promptly seek medical care without any hesitation as the NHIS registration would cater for those needs.

