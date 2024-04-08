Modestus Ahiable was a man of great conviction-Speaker  

By Idd Yire

Accra, April 08, GNA – Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has described the late Mr Modestus Ahiable as a man of conviction who approached his earthly endeavours with calculated precision and strong principles.

He said this attribute of the late former Volta Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) endeared him to the late former President Jerry John Rawlings who appointed him Regional Minister for the Volta Region.

A statement issued by the Media Department of Parliament and copied to the Ghana News Agency said, that Mr Bagbin eulogised the late Chairman when the family called on him in Parliament House in Accra to formally announce his passing and the funeral arrangements.

The delegation was led by Dr James Klutse Avedzi, the Member of Parliament for the Ketu North Constituency, who is also the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament.

Recounting the memory of the late Mr Ahiable who was popularly called “Eku,” Speaker Bagbin expressed the need to celebrate the contributions and memory of people who dedicated and devoted their lives to serving their nation.

This, he said, helps to inspire and uplift younger generations to commit themselves to a life of service.

“When I was Minority Leader, these were the men of wisdom whose support I could count on in my moment of difficulty. He sparingly spoke and when he did, you will see commitment in it,”-Speaker Bagbin said.

He described the passing of the man he called his friend as a great loss to humanity, the country, the NDC and the family.

The Speaker assured the family that Parliament will support them to give him a befitting burial

According to the family, the mortal remains of the late Mr Ahiable would be laid to rest on

April 27, 2024, in Dzodze, Volta Region.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

