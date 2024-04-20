Mandisa: American Idol singer dies aged 47

April 20 (BBC/GNA) – Tributes are being paid after Grammy-winning American Idol singer Mandisa Lynn Hundley died at the age of 47.

Paula Abdul, who was a judge during her Idol season in 2006, called her a “true beacon of light” in a statement to People.

Another Idol star Danny Gokey wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that he was “devastated”.

Mandisa’s publicist confirmed to the PA news agency that she was found dead in her home on Thursday.

“At this time, we do not know the cause of death or any further details,” they added.

“We ask for your prayers for her family and close-knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

The singer, known by the mononym Mandisa, took home the Grammy in the best contemporary Christian music category for her record Overcomer in 2014.

The gospel singer competed in season five of American Idol in 2006, finishing in ninth place.

She went on to have considerable success as she forged a career in Christian music.

Her records including 2011’s What If We Were Real, 2009’s Freedom and 2007’s True Beauty also received Grammy nominations.

Mandisa had spoken candidly about her depression and grief in her memoir in 2022, Out of the Dark: My Journey Through The Shadows To Find God’s Joy.

An Instagram statement on her page said: “Mandisa was a voice of encouragement and truth to people facing life’s challenges all around the world.”

GNA/Credit: BBC

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

