Renel Ghana Foundation assists female farmers to live healthy lifestyles

Accra, April 20, GNA – With a health screening and education on nutrition and preventing lifestyle diseases, Renel Ghana Foundation has marked World Health Day with women-led farming groups at Walewale in the West Mamprusi Municipal Assembly.

Under the theme: “My Health, My Right”, the Foundation collaborated with the Municipal Health Directorate to empower the women with the health information that would also benefit their families and communities.

A total of 60 women from the Sungataba and Sakintihi farming groups benefited from the event, held at the Assembly, a press release issued to the Ghana News Agency, on Friday, said.

“The focus of the event was to empower women-led farming groups with essential knowledge about maintaining good health and ensuring access to healthcare services, as women are at the centre of sustainable development,” the release said.

They were educated on their rights to health and the importance of a balanced-diet for overall well-being.

“Participants were encouraged to assert their rights to healthcare services and prioritise their health needs, especially in preventing anaemia, the most common health issue in the Municipality.”

They were thus advised on locally accessible iron-rich foods and how to plan their families for a healthy lifestyle.

They shared their experiences and concerns regarding health-related issues and expressed their appreciation for the knowledge imparted to them.

The screening covered their blood pressure and sugar levels, body temperature, and body mass index, among other issues.

It also identified underlying health issues and provided the necessary guidance for further medical intervention.

Representatives from the Walewale Chief’’s Palace, the Chief Imam of Walewale, and the Office of the Municipal Chief Executive attended the event, demonstrating their support for the cause.

Their participation, according to the release, underscored the collaborative efforts towards promoting community health and well-being.

“Such initiatives are essential for fostering a culture of good health and well-being (SDG 3) within communities, ultimately contributing to sustainable development and livelihoods,” it said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

