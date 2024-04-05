Mahama, Alan pay last respect to Late Paramount Chief of Sunyani

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, April 5, GNA – Mr. John Dramani Mahama, Former President and Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), on Thursday led the Party’s delegation in the Bono Region to pay their last respect to Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II, the late Paramount Chief of Sunyani.

Mr. Mahama, was accompanied by the National and regional executives, members of Parliament, parliamentary aspirants, and party faithful, in mourning the loss of the esteemed paramount chief.

Speaking at the final funeral rites of the late paramount Chief of Sunyani, Mr Mahama praised the strong relationship that existed between the late chief and the party.

He highlighted the longstanding bond that began during the tenure of the late former President Flt. Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings, continued through the administration of the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills, and his administration until Nana Nkrawiri’s demise.

Reflecting on their relationship, Mr. Mahama recalled Nana Nkrawiri ‘s appointments as Chairman of the Board of Community Water and Sanitation by late President Rawlings, followed by his chairmanship of the regional Lands Commission and other engagements with the NDC party.

He noted that because the NDC exited from office approximately eight years ago, road projects initiated in the Municipality during the late paramount chief’s era had since been neglected.

Assuring the queen mother and the people of Sunyani, Mr. Mahama pledged to address and complete all abandoned road projects once the NDC assumed office in 2025.

He expressed confidence in the party’s ability to secure victory in the upcoming 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer and the party expressed their gratitude by donating Ghc 100,000, packs of bottled water, assorted drinks, schnapps, and energy drinks in honour of the late chief.

In a similar gesture of respect, the founder of the Movement for Change, Mr. Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, along with members of his movement, joined the Chiefs and people of Sunyani to mourn the late paramount chief.

They also contributed Ghc 10,000, schnapps, assorted drinks, and packs of bottled water to the traditional council.

During the fourth day of the seven-day funeral rites, members of the council of Zongo Chiefs in the region paid their reverences.

Additionally, representatives from the regional Driver Vehicle Licensing Authority, National Commission for Civic Education, Ghana Prisons, Ghana Fire Service, Centre for National Culture, Sunyani Garages Association, Ghana Revenue Authority, Bono Queen Mothers Association, and the general public also joined in mourning the late paramount chief.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

