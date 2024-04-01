Lead crusade against hate speech, political violence—Regional Minister

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Sunyani, April 01, GNA – Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister has called on religious bodies to lead the crusade against hate speeches and political violence, as the Election 2024 gathers momentum.



These actions, she said, only serve to undermine the very fabric of peace and unity and implored religious bodies to champion and remain at the forefront towards ensuring violent-free elections to consolidate the gains of the nation’s fledgling democracy.



Madam Owusu-Banahene advised everybody to strive to themselves in dignity and with integrity, reject violence, intimidation, and hate speeches in all forms.



Ghanaians must not allow their differences to divide them, but rather serve as catalysts for peace building that would translate to absolute unity before, during and beyond the general election.



Madam Owusu-Banahene made the call when she addressed the launch of the 50th anniversary of the Ghana Adventist Choir Union (GACU) of the Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA) in Sunyani.



“As churches and religious bodies let us not turn a blind eye to the pressing issues plaguing our society, instead acknowledge our shortfall and press forward towards achieving peaceful and successful elections,” she stated.



Another pressing issue that needed public attention, the Regional Minister touched on was the unacceptable practice of skin bleaching among the youth.



While some may view it as a cosmetic choice, the truth is that bleaching can have severe and long-lasting health consequences, particularly for women.



Research has shown that the chemicals found in many bleaching products can disrupt hormonal balance and lead to complications such as infertility.



She called on churches to raise awareness about the dangers of bleaching and discourage its use.



“We cannot ignore the scourge of drug abuse and teenage pregnancy that continues to afflict our youth,” she added.



These social vices not only jeopardize the physical and mental well-being of our young people but also undermine the fabric of our communities and we must work all tirelessly to provide the youth with the support, education, and resources they need to make informed choices and avoid falling victim to these destructive behaviours.



Madam Owusu-Banahene admonished the youth to guard themselves against the allure of shortcuts and quick fixes, rather resist the temptation to escape reality through substance abuse and teenage pregnancy.



Instead, channel your energy into positive pursuits such as education, sports, and community service, she advised.

