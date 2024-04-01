Let’s love one another – Pentecost Prophet 

Duayaw Nkwanta (A/R), April 1, GNA – Prophet Fred Antwi, the Duayaw-Nkwanta Area Head, Church of Pentecost, has urged Ghanaians to love one another as demonstrated by Jesus Christ.

He said true love ought to begin from the home and extend to the community and society, saying genuine love breeds and strengthens unity, understanding, and fellow feeling that translates into harmony and peaceful co-existence.

Prophet Antwi gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of the closing session of a four-day Easter convention of the church held at Duayaw-Nkwanta in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

Touching on the theme for the convention, “It is finished,” a theme chosen from John 19:30, Prophet Antwi said the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ ought to bring hope and strengthen the love among all Ghanaians irrespective of their religious inclinations.

In love, unity, and co-existence, he said Ghanaians could easily overcome challenges confronting growth and development of the nation.

“When we love one another and work hard in unity of mind and purpose, there’s no way we will fail in transforming our nation,” he inspired.

As an election year, Prophet Antwi said with love and social cohesion, the nation could sail through the elections successfully and preserve national peace and stability.

He advised the citizenry against confusion, antagonism, and conflicts that could trigger violence and disturb the prevailing peace of the nation.

Prophet Antwi said with prayers God would direct the nation to choose leaders “after His own heart” and advised the youth against the lustful desire to get rich quickly.

That attitude, he added, would lead them into unproductive and unhealthy lifestyles that would ruin their future, and cautioned them against drug abuse, alcoholism, sport betting and gambling as well as partisan fanaticism.

Prophet Antwi said the nation needed the youth much alive and healthy to contribute positively to national development.

GNA

