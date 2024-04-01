GPC Women’s Ministry donates to Effia Nkwanta Children’s Ward 

By Gladys Abakah/ Patricia Kantoh

Sekondi(W/R), April 01, GNA – The Assemblies of God-Glory and Power Centre, Women’s Ministry at Kweikuma, in the Sekondi-Takoradi has donated assorted items to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital Children’s Ward.

The items included soaps, wipes, toilet rolls, diapers, baby powder, detergent, and fruits among other things.

The donation was done as part of the church’s 2024 mission, on the theme “Send the light for growth and expansion”.

Madam Cynthia Tettey, the President of the Ministry said, it was a great joy to extend love to the children and that, the month also demanded that they showed love to one another just as God showed love to the world by sacrificing His only son.

Madam Beatrice Agbeshie, the General Secretary of the Ministry expressed great excitement and prayed that the items would be put to good use.

Madam Docia Lamptey, the Vice-President was happy seeing the children being given the needed attention and care.

“I am happy we are able to show love to these little ones and I’m hopeful this gesture will continue,” she said.

Other members of the Ministry also expressed joy, adding that Easter was all about showing and extending love to people, especially the sick and needy.

GNA

