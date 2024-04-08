Kweikuma AG Youth Ministry donates to Mercy Home Foundation 

By Gladys Abakah, GNA

Apowa (W/R), April 8, GNA – The Assemblies of God – Glory and Power Centre, Youth Ministry at Kweikuma, in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis has donated some items to the Mercy Home Foundation, an orphanage in the Western Region.

The items included clothes, shoes, bags, rice, oil, gari, water, drinks, and toiletries

The donation formed part of the church’s 2024 mission on the theme: “Send the light for growth and expansion,” and to extend love to the less privileged in society.

Mr Amos Owusu, the President of the Ministry, who handed over the items, said the donation was an inspiration from the Bible, which called for the support of the fatherless and widows

He explained that the donation was made at the Mercy Home Foundation because, during his previous visit to the place in 2023, he saw the need to extend further support to the orphanage.

Mr Owusu said although the orphanage had been in existence for a while, it had received less attention due to lack of publicity and prayed that with the little gesture by the Centre, the world would get to know about them and extend support.

He commended the management of the home and pledged that the gesture would be extended to other orphanages in the region from time to time.

Other members of the Ministry expressed great joy and satisfaction and prayed for the Ministry’s continuous initiative as they put smiles on the faces of the less privileged in society.

Mr Anthony Jude Mosaic, the caretaker of the Mercy Home Foundation, expressed gratitude for the items.

He said the items would be put to good use for the benefit of the children and widows and appealed to other individuals and organisations to also assist them.

He mentioned that, since the establishment of the foundation over a decade, he has been able to support the children in the areas of formal education and vocational training.

Mr Mosaic called on individuals and stakeholders who had the interest of orphans and widows at heart to help the foundation to keep on raising good and responsible future leaders.

GNA

