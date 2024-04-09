Krachi East NDC commiserates with late MCE’s family

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) April 9, GNA – The leadership of Krachi East constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has extended condolences to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the people of Krachi East for the sudden death of the late MCE, Mr Bernard Aborkugya Mensah.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the NDC extended its condolences to all members of the NPP, urging everyone to remember the family of the late MCE in prayers.

It said the MCE played a vital role in the development and well-being of the people in the Municipality and his absence will be deeply felt by all who knew and worked with him.

The statement signed by Mr Safo Nketia, the Constituency Secretary, said, “We the NDC join all Ghanaians including the NPP family in the mourning the passing of our MCE, we extend to his wife and family our deepest condolence.”

GNA

