Citi FM Foundation, Ghana Chamber of Mines commission health Centre in Mepe

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Mepe(V/R), April 12, GNA – Citi FM Foundation, in collaboration with the Ghana Chamber of Mines, have inaugurated a state-of-the-art health centre for the people of Mepe within the North Tongu Constituency of the Volta Region.

This formed part of the Foundation’s effort to give relief to communities affected by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

The health facility had both male and female wards, laboratory, delivery room, consulting rooms, maternity ward, children’s ward, washrooms and staff’s bungalow.

Mr Samuel Attah-Mensah, the Managing Director of Citi TV/Citi FM, said that the health facility was a testament of their unwavering support for the people of Mepe, who suffered the flood situations.

He mentioned that they were poised to promote quality health services in the enclave after the floods ravaged the community.

He indicated the foundation would try to offer the needed support to the community when deemed necessary.

Mr. Attah-Mensah lauded the management of the Ghana Chamber of Mines for their collaboration to put up the health facility.

He also expressed gratitude to the traditional authorities for releasing land for the project.

Mr. Joshua Mortoti, the President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, disclosed that a sum of GHC 1.5 million was injected into the construction of the health centre.

He assured them that they would work with all relevant stakeholders to ensure the facility was equipped with the necessary medical supplies.

Mr Mortoti also mentioned that they had allocated GHC 400,000 to local contractors to erect a 10-unit toilet facility for the people of Mepe.

This toilet facility is also about 80 per cent complete.

Togbe Kwasi Nego VI, the Mankralo of Mepe, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that he was happy to participate and witness the commissioning of the first health centre in his community.

He stated that the facility would provide closer access to primary healthcare to his people and reduce the mobility cost of patients who hitherto had to travel to hospitals in other towns for medical attention.

Togbe, on behalf of the Chiefs and the people of Mepe Traditional Area, thanked Citi FM Foundation and the Ghana Chamber of Mines for their swift intervention.

Dr Chrysantus Kubio, the Volta Regional Director of Health, also expressed gratitude to the donors and assured that a Physician Assistant would be posted to the facility.

He appealed to corporate Ghana to help provide medical equipment for the facility.

The Health Director also called on Togbe Nego and His elders to maintain the good working relation and atmosphere for the health workers in the area.

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament of North Tongu Constituency and Mr Osborne Fenu, the Chief Executive of North Tongu District unanimously pledged to ensure that the facility was not poorly maintained.

They said that they would endeavour to offer the necessary support to promote quality health services in the area.

GNA

