IMF chief Georgieva set for second term

Washington, Apr. 5, (dpa/GNA) – The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, is set to serve a second five-year term.

The IMF Board of Directors announced on Thursday that the Bulgarian economist was the sole candidate nominated for the post.

The 70-year-old has been at the helm of the Washington-based lender of last resort since 2019. She had already signalled that she would be willing to serve a another term if nominated. Her current term of office expires later this year.

Traditionally, the Europeans occupy the top post at the IMF, while the United States appoints the leadership at its sister institution, the World Bank.

Georgieva is the second woman to head the IMF after her predecessor Christine Lagarde.

The IMF was founded together with the World Bank at the end of World War II.

