ICPD introduces ultrasound machine to boost prenatal healthcare in Akuapim South

By Naa Shormei Odonkor

Koforidua, April 25, GNA – The International Child Development Programme (ICDP), Ghana, in partnership with Ultrasound Consulting International (UCI) from the United States, has introduced a portable ultrasound machine in the Akuapim South Municipality to boost prenatal healthcare.

This innovative device is expected to assist prenatal healthcare by providing clear visuals of organs using harmless sound waves and creating 2D and 3D images without radiation exposure.

It is also to help and enable healthcare professionals to track the development of a baby in the womb, detect in-vitro disorders, and foster a connection between the mother and the developing fetus.

Additionally, the ultrasound machine can diagnose liver diseases, kidney problems, and poor blood circulation, among other health issues.

Madam Joyce Larnyoh, the Country Director of ICDP, Ghana, who announced the acquisition of the machine during the launch of the SafeStart Programme at Kitase in the Akuapim South Municipality, told the Ghana News Agency about the significance of the machine in delivering quality health service to the people, especially rural women.

The SafeStart programme, set to commence on May 1, 2024, is a joint initiative by ICDP, UCI, and the Ghana Health Service in Akuapim South Municipality, aiming to improve access to healthcare and reduce preventable maternal deaths in Ghana through diagnostic medical sonography.

The Country Director noted that the implementation of the SafeStart programme would not only enhance maternal health but also contribute to the detection of various conditions, supporting the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal Three.

According to her, the ultrasound machine will be moved across 20 under-serving communities including Pokrom Nsabaa, Kitase, Adomorobe, Ahwease and Berekusu in the Akuapim South Municipality to assist in prenatal scans.

Mr Rowan Philp, the President of UCI, stated that the use of non-invasive medical diagnostic imaging modalities to detect diseases plays an indispensable role in clinical patient management decisions.

He noted that the duty of the UCI was to provide equipment and training to help the ICDP and the GHS serve the most underserved communities in Ghana for the next five years.

Ms. Emily Amponsah, the Director of the Akuapim South Municipal Health Directorate indicated that there existed gaps in the availability, access, and affordability of medical equipment such as ultrasound machines, especially in rural communities, which posed a great threat to quality healthcare delivery.

And stated that the presence of the ultrasound machine in the municipality symbolized hope, empowerment, and a promise of a healthier future for rural mothers and their unborn babies.

She expressed appreciation to the ICDP and UCI for their intervention in the provision of the portable ultrasound machine to foster quality prenatal healthcare in the municipality.

