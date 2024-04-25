HFFG urges government to pay arrears of co-financing obligation for immunization

By Muniratu Akweley Issah

Accra, April 25, GNA – Hope for Future Generations (HFFG), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) with focus on health, and youth empowerment, has urged the government to pay arrears of part payment it made towards its co-financing obligation for immunization by midyear.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency asked the government to build on the progress made which would further strengthen the country’s immunization programmes and contribute to achieving a shared goal of universal immunization coverage.

As part of the immunization Week Celebration on the theme: “Humanly Possible: Saving Lives through Immunization”, HFFG underscored the extraordinary impact of immunization in preserving and enhancing human life.

It said making a deliberate effort to increase domestic resource mobilization, dedicated to the procurement of vaccines, immunization service delivery and Primary Health Care, was crucial to saving lives, enhancing the quality of life and achieving immunization sovereignty, as the country was in GAVI’s Accelerated Transition Phase.

The HFFG recommended a timely release of funds, essential for the procurement of vaccines to avoid shortages that could have adverse effects on the administration of vaccines especially for children and address current and emerging health threats.

It also called for an increase in national budgets for Primary Health Care, which was vital for strengthening health systems and supporting outreach programmes, adding that such resources contributed to the development and sustenance of robust vaccination campaigns that reached even the most hard-to-reach and underserved communities.

“Ensuring sustainable domestic funding for immunization programmes is crucial, readily available and adequate resources enables countries to respond swiftly with vaccination response during public health emergencies, protecting populations and preventing the spread of infectious diseases,” the statement said.

The HFFG reaffirmed its unwavering dedication to advocate greater domestic resource mobilisation and increased accountability for results in reaching zero-dose children and increasing immunization coverage (including newly introduced vaccines).

It also remained committed to collaborating with the Government and other stakeholders to advance public health goals and promote sustainable development.

The NGO urged the public to join the Immunization Week Celebration to celebrate the remarkable impact of immunization and renew collective resolve to save lives through immunization.

