Hohoe MCE nominee unanimously approved

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), April 12, GNA – Mr Francis Fiakpui, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) nominee for the Hohoe Municipality in the Volta region, has been unanimously approved by the Assembly members.

Mr Fiakpui, who polled 25 ‘Yes’ out of the 25 votes cast, was sworn-in by Mr John Evans Ocran, the Hohoe Magistrate, to replace Mr Daniel Noble Awume, the former MCE.

Mr Fiakpui expressed gratitude to the entire Assembly for the opportunities granted him to serve and lead in the development and improvement of the living standards of citizens in the Municipality.

He said he would ensure the supply of adequate, reliable and affordable energy to meet the needs of people and accelerate the provision of improved environmental sanitation facilities.

Mr Fiakpui said he would also ensure the creation and sustenance of an efficient and effective transport system that met users’ needs.

He also promised to accelerate the provision of adequate, safe and affordable water, while working hard to bridge the equity gap in access to health care.

Additionally, he pledged to ensure continued provision of life skills training and management of personal hygiene, fire safety, environment, sanitation and climate change, and collaborate with all to improve the living standards of the people by mobilising fiscal, material and human resources to give the Municipality a face lift.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, commended the Assembly members and congratulated the MCE for his confirmation.

He urged the Assembly members and entire staff to remain supportive and cooperate with the new MCE as they had done with his predecessors.

Dr Letsa said although it was the prerogative of the President to make appointments, the constitution required that the Assembly must approve.

Mr Derek Adzoe, the Presiding Member of the Hohoe Municipal Assembly, said their duty as entrusted representatives demanded unwavering dedication, integrity and a steadfast commitment to the well-being of their community.

He said they recognised the pivotal role of the Assembly in shaping the future of the area, making decisions that profoundly impacted positively on the lives of every resident.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

