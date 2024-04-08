GPL Wk 24: Hearts stunned at home by Gold Stars, FC Samartex maintains top spot 

By Simon Asare

Accra, April 7, GNA – Accra Hearts of Oak suffered a devastating 1-0 home loss against Bibiani Gold Stars in a match week 24 encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

A second half strike from Mawuli Wayo secured maximum points for the away side, with the Phobians left stunned considering their impressive home form.

It was the second successive loss suffered by coach Abubakar Ouattara, with the Phobians slipping to 10th on the league table. Kumasi Asante Kotoko, after four consecutive losses in the league, secured a crucial point away against Bechem United at Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

Danladi Ibrahim pulled off some brilliant saves for the Porcupine Warriors as he stopped the attack of Bechem United from getting on the scoresheet.

FC Samartex 1996 secured all three points against CAF Champions League campaigner Medeama SC, edging them 1-0 at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena on Sunday.

A first-half strike by Francis Gyetuah was enough to secure all three points for Samartex 1996, who now have 45 points from 24 matches with 10 matches left.

Nations FC continued their impressive home run after beating Accra Great Olympics at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Friday.

A late strike from Razak Simpson ensured victory for Nations FC, who are unbeaten at home in the Premier League this season and now have 43 points in second place.

Sam Adams scored a hat-trick for Aduana Stars as they edged relegation-threatened Real Tamale United at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park in Dormaa.

It was the first win for the “Ogyaa Boys” in three games after suffering two consecutive losses, and they are now six points off league leaders FC Samartex 1996. Scores from week 24:



Hearts of Oak 0-1 Bibiani Gold Stars FC

Aduana Stars 3-1 Real Tamale United

FC Samartex 1996 1-0 Medeama SC

Karela United 1-0 Heart of Lions

Nsoatreman FC 0-0 Berekum Chelsea

Accra Lions FC 1-0 Bofoakwa Tano FC

Bechem United 0-0 Asante Kotoko

Nations FC 1-0 Great Olympics

GNA



Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

