Ellembelle MP donates assorted food items to Muslim community 

By P.K.Yankey, GNA

Kamgbunli (W/R), April 01, GNA – The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has presented assorted food items to the Muslim Community in Ellembelle as they go through the holy month of Ramadan.

The items were 100 bags of rice to Muslims at Kamgbunli and its environs and additional 100 bags of rice to other Muslims in other parts of the district and some bags of sugar.

Making the donation at Kamgbunli, Mr Kofi Buah said each mosque in the district would get its share of the food items for distribution to each Muslim faithful.

Mr Kofi Buah reminded the Muslim Community to pray to Allah for peace to prevail in Ghana, especially as the nation goes to the polls in December 2024.

The MP reiterated his avowed commitment to support the Muslim Community for their daily prayers for the nation and religious tolerance in the country.

District Chief Imam for Ellembelle, Mr Kwasi Buah who received the donation on behalf of the Muslim Community, thanked the MP for the gesture.

He said Ghana was a religious nation where God is the center of national affairs and asked Ghanaians to show reverence to Allah.

The Odikro of Kamgbunli, Mr Abeka Mussah said those who wanted to practice homosexuality and lesbianism should remember the punishment God meted out on those who practiced these anti-social acts in times of old.

He said the donation of food items by the MP was timely and would help them in this month of fasting and prayers.

Mr Mussah reminded Ghanaians to vote for leaders who have the welfare of the people at heart.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

