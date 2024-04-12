GIZ, Pension Authority educate informal sector workers on Tier Three pension

By Dennis Peprah

Techiman, (BE/R), April 12, GNA – Bono Regional Office of the National Pensions Authority in collaboration with the German Development Cooperation (GIZ) has sensitized informal sector workers in the Techiman Municipality of the Bono East Region on the relevant of the Tier Three (personal) Pension Scheme.

More than 500 workers in the Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) sector attended the sensitization on the tier three pensions and the need for them to join the scheme.

The Authority also organised similar sensitization for the workers in the Sunyani Municipality and motivated some traditional authorities and opinion leaders who participated on the essence of saving towards their old age.

Mr William Ohene-Adjei, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Manager of the NPRA, highlighted the relevance of the tier three pension, saying the scheme was designed to provide sound stability and future financial security for informal sector workers.

He said it was untrue that pension schemes were designed and reserved only for workers in the formal sector, saying it was imperative for everybody to join pension schemes and contribute to their future.

The tier three pension, Mr Ohene-Adjei added remained prerequisite and had therefore provided opportunities for all artisanal workers, including hairdressers, dressmakers, tailors, seamstress and mechanics as well as petty traders and head potters and truck pushers to join and contribute.

He called on the workers in the informal sector to manage their finances well, reserve some money and contribute to the tier three, saying though the NPRA did not encourage partial withdrawal, contributors could be withdrawn partially if they needed some resources.

Under tier three, Mr Ohene-Adjei indicated contributors could contribute as low as GHC5, and reminded that old age was always associated with several life challenges, saying with the tier three pension, contributors could well manage themselves during old age.

He said some people who failed to plan during their days of active service had regretted it now because it was difficult for many of them to cope with life challenges.

Madam Fatima Gberbie, Junior Communications Officer, GIZ, reiterated the Cooperation’s commitment towards human development in the country, saying the Cooperation would deepen its collaboration with the Authority.

GNA

