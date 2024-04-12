I am committed to promoting Ghanaian business – CILT Global President

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, April 14, GNA – Chief Teete Owusu-Nortey, the Global President of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT), has underscored his commitment to promoting business from Ghana globally.

Chief Owusu-Nortey, who is the first African to occupy the highest office in CILT, said this when he paid a courtesy call on Mr. Michael Luguje, the Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours (GPHA), to discuss mutually beneficial issues related to logistics and transport.

He stated that his core interest was to promote business primarily from his home country, Ghana, adding that he needed to strengthen his home base to be able to use Ghana as a case study on the global platform.

“So I will say that I always whip my country members in line because if I don’t streamline and whip Ghana in line and there are issues that go wrong, I will feel a bit guilty when I am using such an example or I go on a global platform and I am being referred to negative things that are happening to Ghana,” he stated.

He commended the director general of the GPHA for continuously supporting the institute in its mission and vision.

Mr. Luguje, on his part, underscored the importance of logistics in the global supply chain, stating that the GPHA contributed to the membership of CILT and always extended assistance to the Institute whenever required.

