Ghanaian recyclers, public sector reps explore India’s E-Waste management system

Accra, April 6, GNA – Ten Ghanaian recycling companies and some public sector representatives have benefited from a study tour to Bengaluru and New Delhi, India’s prominent electronic waste (e-waste) hubs.

The one-week tour, which took place earlier in March, aimed to elevate the country’s recycling sector and foster strategic partnerships between India and Ghana.

The German Cooperation (GIZ), in partnership with the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology & Innovation, organised the first-of-its-kind exchange programme as part of the process towards establishing a comprehensive recycling system in Ghana.

A released issued on Saturday by the GIZ said E-waste, the fastest-growing waste stream globally, comprised 62 million tonnes annually from electrical and electronic equipment.

Despite Ghana not being a major producer of electronic goods, the country faced the challenge of establishing a comprehensive recycling system due to increased imports of used equipment.

In response, the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) initiated the “Programme for Sustainable Disposal and Recycling of Electronic Waste” in partnership with GIZ Ghana and MESTI since 2016, the release said.

“The programme focuses on fortifying Ghana’s private sector, addressing critical issues such as infrastructure, technology, and sustainable business models.”

To stimulate innovation and collaboration, the E-Waste Programme organised the study tour to India, inviting 10 recyclers and four public sector delegates.

India, with its extensive e-waste recycling industry, provided invaluable insights and opportunities for cooperation.

The exchange encompassed visits to major recycling facilities such as Greenscape Eco Management, Lohum, and E-Parisaara, as well as SMEs like Vans Chemistry and Ecowork.

Discussions centred around recycling procedures, technology options, training programmes, and funding mechanisms.

Recyclers like Vivian Ahiayibor of City Waste Recycling were cited to have corroborated the enlightenment of the tour, particularly witnessing Indian recyclers’ ingenuity in addressing sector challenges.

The programme culminated in a workshop at New Delhi’s O.P Jindal Global University, where e-waste experts, public and private sector representatives, and law students discussed the role of associations in driving industry interests.

Gilbert Odjidja, President of the Ghana E-Waste Recyclers Association (EWROTA), emphasised the imperative for Ghanaian recyclers to amplify their voices in industry dialogues, inspired by India’s private sector-driven e-waste system.

Upon their return, the recyclers expressed eagerness to implement solutions and forge partnerships to address e-waste management challenges.

The study tour coincided with the release of the latest United Nations Global E-Waste Monitor, underscoring the urgency of effective management of electronic waste.

GNA

