Ghana Gas briefs Nzemamanle Council on Corporate Social Responsibility 

By P.K. Yankey, GNA

Ambainu (W/R), April 21, GNA – The Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) has met the members of the Nzemamanle Traditional Council to brief them on the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility within its catchment areas.

The annual meeting also afforded the traditional rulers the opportunity to elicit feedback from the Company as to how their operations had impacted towns and communities.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Stephen Donkor, the Senior Manager in charge of Community Relations, outlined some of the major developmental projects initiated and completed by Ghana Gas within the catchment areas following a request made by the Council at last year’s annual meeting.

He said Ghana Gas had given approval for a contractor to start work on a doctors’ bungalow in the Jomoro Municipality.

According to him, the Company had expanded the Aiyinasi Health Center in Ellembelle, and commissioned a Nursery and 24-seater mechanized toilet facilities.

Mr Donkor said that approval had been given for the construction of five Community Centres along the coastal belt in Ellembelle.

He again stated that they had approved the construction of a VIP Hostel at the Axim Government Hospital.

He assured the Omanhene of Lower Axim Traditional Area that the Company would meet the demands of the Axim Vocational Girls School this year.

In the Gwira Traditional Area, he said Ghana Gas had given the green light for the construction of Boys’ and Girls’ dormitory to accommodate about 600 students, and an Astroturf at Bamiango.

Mr Donkor said the Company had also given the green light for a Health Centre to be constructed at Apetaim.

On what the Company had done so far, he mentioned that 68 students in the three districts and seven paramountcies in the Nzema area benefitted from Ghana Gas scholarship packages.

On land compensation, he stated that Ghana Gas had paid 60 per cent of claims to traditional authorities, while efforts were being made to clear bottlenecks that impeded payment for the rest.

Chairman of the Nzemamanle Council, Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli III, called in his members to form a committee on Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism to withdraw numerous land cases pending before the law courts for speedy and amicable settlements.

Awulae Kpanyinli III, also the Paramount Chief of Eastern Nzema Traditional Council, asked Chiefs and Queen mothers to channel land disputes cases and grievances through their Paramount Chiefs for them to bring them to the Council for amicable resolution.

Vice President of the Nzemamanle Council, Awulae Attibrukusu, lauded the efforts of Ghana Gas on their corporate social responsibility in the area, but, however, appealed to the Company for more projects and social interventions in the Nzema area.

Paramount Chief of Nsein Traditional Area, Awulae Agyevi Kwame, urged Ghana Gas Company to continue to engage the Council and factor their concerns and grievances into their strategic corporate plans.

GNA

