Ghana Airports Company receives Business Leader of the Year Award

By Stanley Senya

Accra, April 24, GNA – The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has received the Business Leader of the Year (Customer Service) award at the Ghana Business League Awards 2024 held in Accra.

The award, per the organizers, is a testament of the relentless efforts and remarkable contributions made by the customer service team and led by management showcasing committment to maintaining a consistent brand identity, goodwill and elevating standards within the avistion industry.

A statement issued in Accra by the Company said it would be recalled that Kotoka International Airport emerged “Winner” of the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) for Best Airport by Size and Region in Africa on three consecutive ocassions; 2019, 2020 and 2021.

It said the awards were in recognition of GACL’s commitment to prioritising customer experience to make the passenger journey a pleasant one.

The ASQ awards represent the highest possible recognition for Airport Operators around the world and recognizes excellence in customer service.

The statement said GACL remained committed to maintaining its high standards in customer care towards its passengers as they accept the award.

GNA

