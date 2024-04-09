Friends of the Nation embarks on Co-WASH project to improve services

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Sekondi, April 9, GNA – The Friends of the Nation (FoN) a non governmental organisation, is implementing the Co-WASH project within the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis (STMA) to improve essential services delivery to the citizens.

The project, done in collaboration with the Berea Social Foundation and African Women International, builds a formidable data on households who need of toilets facilities.

It would also develop a five-year strategic plan and foster institutional collaboration for the provision and delivery of those essentials in achieving local and global targets on water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services.

Mr Solomon Kusi Ampofo, the Programme Coordinator, FoN, during the project inception meeting with stakeholders from academia, health, Civil societies among other institutions, explained that the project was key in delivering impeccable and workable data or registry for future use.

The Co-WASH , emanating from the Local Action Plan, developed by the Open Governance Programme (OGP) team in the STMA fell under the key commitments instituted to uplift the City’s sanitation issues between 2022 and 2025.

The project, at the end of Its tenure, would also build the capabilities of the already existing Multi-Stakeholder Forum and draft a resolution to ensure its formal adoption by the General Assembly of the STMA.

Mr Isaac Aidoo, the Open Governance Programme Point of Contact at the STMA, said the collaboration for impact in WASH hinged on a transformational commitment to effect the desired change in the 23 selected communities.

There would also be engagement and dialogues with identifiable groupings to help design best solutions for the Metropolis.

Mr Mahmoud Aziz, the project Coordinator, said the Metropolis needed to live up to the name “oil city” by churning out tailor-made solutions to its WASH issues otherwise; “we are making a mockery of the name oil city.”

He said the new model of collaboration to impact on WASH was absolute and timely.

GNA

