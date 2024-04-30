Ejisu by-election results, updates

Ejisu By-Election Results
FUMESUA CHIEF’S PALACE
- Esther Osei (CPP) – 0
- Kwabena Boateng (NPP ) – 243
- Beatrice Boakye (LPG) -0
- Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (IND) – 141
- Joseph Agyeman Fredua (IND) – 0
- JosephAttakora (IND) – 0
OLD JUABEN
- Esther Osei (CPP) – 0
- Kwabena Boateng (NPP ) – 251
- Beatrice Boakye (LPG) -0
- Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (IND) – 148
- Joseph Agyeman Fredua (IND) – 0
- JosephAttakora (IND) – 0
ABANKROM M/A PRIMARY B
- Esther Osei (CPP) – 1
- Kwabena Boateng (NPP ) – 233
- Beatrice Boakye (LPG) -0
- Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (IND) – 114
- Joseph Agyeman Fredua (IND) – 0
- JosephAttakora (IND) – 0
ABANKROM M/A PRIMARY A
- Esther Osei (CPP) – 1
- Kwabena Boateng (NPP ) – 196
- Beatrice Boakye (LPG) -0
- Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (IND) – 109
- Joseph Agyeman Fredua (IND) – 2
- JosephAttakora (IND) – 0
BESEASE ST GEORGES
- Esther Osei (CPP) – 0
- Kwabena Boateng (NPP ) – 72
- Beatrice Boakye (LPG) -0
- Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (IND) – 266
- Joseph Agyeman Fredua (IND) – 1
- JosephAttakora (IND) – 0
JAMASI CENTRAL MOSQUE
- Esther Osei (CPP) – 0
- Kwabena Boateng (NPP ) – 106
- Beatrice Boakye (LPG) – 2
- Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (IND) – 69
- Joseph Agyeman Fredua (IND) – 2
- JosephAttakora (IND) – 0
BESEASE TOOKWAI
- Esther Osei (CPP) – 0
- Kwabena Boateng (NPP ) – 108
- Beatrice Boakye (LPG) – 2
- Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (IND) – 158
- Joseph Agyeman Fredua (IND) – 2
- JosephAttakora (IND) – 0
BESEASE CATHOLIC CHURCH B
- Esther Osei (CPP) – 0
- Kwabena Boateng (NPP ) – 69
- Beatrice Boakye (LPG) – 1
- Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (IND) – 151
- Joseph Agyeman Fredua (IND) – 0
- JosephAttakora (IND) – 0
BESEASE CATHOLIC CHURCH A
- Esther Osei (CPP) – 0
- Kwabena Boateng (NPP ) – 68
- Beatrice Boakye (LPG) – 1
- Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (IND) – 171
- Joseph Agyeman Fredua (IND) – 0
- JosephAttakora (IND) – 0
BESEASE SAKORA PARK
- Esther Osei (CPP) – 0
- Kwabena Boateng (NPP ) – 52
- Beatrice Boakye (LPG) – 1
- Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (IND) – 340
- Joseph Agyeman Fredua (IND) – 0
- JosephAttakora (IND) – 0
EJISU MUNICIPAL ASSEMBLY B
- Esther Osei (CPP) – 0
- Kwabena Boateng (NPP ) – 58
- Beatrice Boakye (LPG) – 0
- Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (IND) – 87
- Joseph Agyeman Fredua (IND) – 0
- JosephAttakora (IND) – 0
EJISU MUNICIPAL ASSEMBLY A
- Esther Osei (CPP) – 0
- Kwabena Boateng (NPP ) – 97
- Beatrice Boakye (LPG) – 0
- Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (IND) – 107
- Joseph Agyeman Fredua (IND) – 0
- JosephAttakora (IND) – 0
FUMESUA COMMUNITY CENTER
- Esther Osei (CPP) – 0
- Kwabena Boateng (NPP ) -158
- Beatrice Boakye (LPG) – 2
- Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (IND) -132
- Joseph Agyeman Fredua (IND) -2
- JosephAttakora (IND) – 0
EJISU R/C PRIMARY SCHOOL B
- Kwabena Boateng (NPP) – 119
- Kwabena Owusu-Aduomi (IND) – 186
- Esther Osei (CPP) – 0
- Beatrice Boakye (LPG) – 0
- Joseph Attakora – 0
- Joseph Agyemang Fredua – 0
- Rejected – 2
Police provide security at results collation centre
Ejisu: 5:15PM
Police personnel deployed to provide security at the collation centre made their way to the Ejisu Roman Catholic Church which had been designated for that purpose.
NPP’s Kwabena Boateng confident of victory
Ejisu: 2:00PM
Mr. Kwabena Boateng, the NPP’s parliamentary candidate in the Ejisu by-election has expressed confidence of winning today’s polls.
Mr Kofi Akpaloo expresses satisfaction about voting process
Ejisu: 1:00PM
Mr. Percival Kofi Akpaloo of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) has expressed satisfaction about the process.
He also expressed confidence that his candidate, Beatrice Boakye, would emerge victorious.
Voting has been smooth—Dr Serebour Quaicoe
Ejisu: 12:00PM
Voting underway
Ejisu, Ashanti: 7:34AM
Voting is underway in the Ejisu Constituency by-election where more than 100,000 voters are expected to vote in 204 polling stations to elect a new Member of Parliament.
As at 0730 hours, voting had started at most of the polling stations visited by the Ghana News Agency.
Six candidates including three independent candidates are contesting in the race to replace Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, the former Member of Parliament whose demise triggered the election.
They are Kwabena Boateng, New Patriotic Party (NPP), Esther Osei, Convention People’s Party (CPP), Beatrice Boakye, Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG).
Those contesting as independent are Kwabena Owusu-Aduomi, Joseph Attakora, and Joseph Fredua Agyemang.
More updates to follow soon.
GNA