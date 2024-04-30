Ejisu by-election results, updates

Ejisu By-Election Results

FUMESUA CHIEF’S PALACE

Esther Osei (CPP) – 0

Kwabena Boateng (NPP ) – 243

Beatrice Boakye (LPG) -0

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (IND) – 141

Joseph Agyeman Fredua (IND) – 0

JosephAttakora (IND) – 0

OLD JUABEN

Esther Osei (CPP) – 0

Kwabena Boateng (NPP ) – 251

Beatrice Boakye (LPG) -0

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (IND) – 148

Joseph Agyeman Fredua (IND) – 0

JosephAttakora (IND) – 0

ABANKROM M/A PRIMARY B

Esther Osei (CPP) – 1

Kwabena Boateng (NPP ) – 233

Beatrice Boakye (LPG) -0

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (IND) – 114

Joseph Agyeman Fredua (IND) – 0

JosephAttakora (IND) – 0

ABANKROM M/A PRIMARY A

Esther Osei (CPP) – 1

Kwabena Boateng (NPP ) – 196

Beatrice Boakye (LPG) -0

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (IND) – 109

Joseph Agyeman Fredua (IND) – 2

JosephAttakora (IND) – 0

BESEASE ST GEORGES

Esther Osei (CPP) – 0

Kwabena Boateng (NPP ) – 72

Beatrice Boakye (LPG) -0

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (IND) – 266

Joseph Agyeman Fredua (IND) – 1

JosephAttakora (IND) – 0

JAMASI CENTRAL MOSQUE

Esther Osei (CPP) – 0

Kwabena Boateng (NPP ) – 106

Beatrice Boakye (LPG) – 2

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (IND) – 69

Joseph Agyeman Fredua (IND) – 2

JosephAttakora (IND) – 0

BESEASE TOOKWAI

Esther Osei (CPP) – 0

Kwabena Boateng (NPP ) – 108

Beatrice Boakye (LPG) – 2

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (IND) – 158

Joseph Agyeman Fredua (IND) – 2

JosephAttakora (IND) – 0

BESEASE CATHOLIC CHURCH B

Esther Osei (CPP) – 0

Kwabena Boateng (NPP ) – 69

Beatrice Boakye (LPG) – 1

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (IND) – 151

Joseph Agyeman Fredua (IND) – 0

JosephAttakora (IND) – 0

BESEASE CATHOLIC CHURCH A

Esther Osei (CPP) – 0

Kwabena Boateng (NPP ) – 68

Beatrice Boakye (LPG) – 1

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (IND) – 171

Joseph Agyeman Fredua (IND) – 0

JosephAttakora (IND) – 0

BESEASE SAKORA PARK

Esther Osei (CPP) – 0

Kwabena Boateng (NPP ) – 52

Beatrice Boakye (LPG) – 1

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (IND) – 340

Joseph Agyeman Fredua (IND) – 0

JosephAttakora (IND) – 0

EJISU MUNICIPAL ASSEMBLY B

Esther Osei (CPP) – 0

Kwabena Boateng (NPP ) – 58

Beatrice Boakye (LPG) – 0

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (IND) – 87

Joseph Agyeman Fredua (IND) – 0

JosephAttakora (IND) – 0

EJISU MUNICIPAL ASSEMBLY A

Esther Osei (CPP) – 0

Kwabena Boateng (NPP ) – 97

Beatrice Boakye (LPG) – 0

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (IND) – 107

Joseph Agyeman Fredua (IND) – 0

JosephAttakora (IND) – 0

FUMESUA COMMUNITY CENTER

Esther Osei (CPP) – 0

Kwabena Boateng (NPP ) -158

Beatrice Boakye (LPG) – 2

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (IND) -132

Joseph Agyeman Fredua (IND) -2

JosephAttakora (IND) – 0

EJISU R/C PRIMARY SCHOOL B

Kwabena Boateng (NPP) – 119

Kwabena Owusu-Aduomi (IND) – 186

Esther Osei (CPP) – 0

Beatrice Boakye (LPG) – 0

Joseph Attakora – 0

Joseph Agyemang Fredua – 0

Rejected – 2

Police provide security at results collation centre

Ejisu: 5:15PM

Police personnel deployed to provide security at the collation centre made their way to the Ejisu Roman Catholic Church which had been designated for that purpose.

NPP’s Kwabena Boateng confident of victory

Ejisu: 2:00PM

Mr. Kwabena Boateng, the NPP’s parliamentary candidate in the Ejisu by-election has expressed confidence of winning today’s polls.

Mr Kofi Akpaloo expresses satisfaction about voting process

Ejisu: 1:00PM

Mr. Percival Kofi Akpaloo of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) has expressed satisfaction about the process.

He also expressed confidence that his candidate, Beatrice Boakye, would emerge victorious.

Voting has been smooth—Dr Serebour Quaicoe

Ejisu: 12:00PM

Voting underway

Ejisu, Ashanti: 7:34AM

Voting is underway in the Ejisu Constituency by-election where more than 100,000 voters are expected to vote in 204 polling stations to elect a new Member of Parliament.

As at 0730 hours, voting had started at most of the polling stations visited by the Ghana News Agency.

Six candidates including three independent candidates are contesting in the race to replace Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, the former Member of Parliament whose demise triggered the election.

They are Kwabena Boateng, New Patriotic Party (NPP), Esther Osei, Convention People’s Party (CPP), Beatrice Boakye, Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG).

Those contesting as independent are Kwabena Owusu-Aduomi, Joseph Attakora, and Joseph Fredua Agyemang.

More updates to follow soon.

GNA

