Don’t pay ground rent to Prampram Stool Lands, TDC advises lessees 

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, April 4, GNA-The TDC Ghana Limited has advised lessees of land within its acquisition area in Tema communities 25, 26, Gulf City, and Kpone not to pay ground rent to the Prampram Stool Lands.

The TDC, in an announcement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), stated that it wished to inform the public that TDC lands in these areas do not fall within the Prampram Stool Lands.

“Therefore, lessees within these areas are not liable to pay ground rent to the Prampram Land Secretariat as being demanded by that secretariat,” it added.

Management of the company therefore directed land owners within the acquisition areas to pay all ground rent at the head office of TDC Ghana Limited in Tema or any GCB Bank or GT Bank branches nationwide.

It added that clients could also use the company’s mobile payment portal via the mobile shortcode *737*46# to pay.

