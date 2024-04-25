Disability Federation launches employment framework 

By Issah Mohammed

Accra, April 24, GNA – The Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD) has introduced a new employment framework to promote inclusivity and equal opportunities among the Ghanaian workforce.

The advocacy tool has an objective of, among other things, removing systemic policy barriers to employing persons with disability, build “disability-confidence” of employees and advocate for relevant inclusive labour laws.

The “Employment Equity Framework for Job Seekers with Disabilities and Employers”, launched at a ceremony in Accra, also outlines key principles and practices that enable individuals with disabilities to secure meaningful employment.

Mr Atsu Homadzi, the National President of the GFD, who launched the document, lamented that Persons with Disabilities (PWD) faced work scarcity and discrimination.

He called on members of the Federation, especially its executives, to reevaluate the impact of the Federation on its members.

He said the success of the Federation should not be measured by the number of projects implemented but the level of impact on the ordinary members.

“Our people are really struggling down there. What is the impact analysis of all the things that we are doing? How is it reflecting in the lives of the people we are leading?” he queried.

The document which intends to address the need for regulatory compliance, competency development, and effective termination processes targets stakeholder groups such as the government, employers, job recruiters, employees, including job seekers with disabilities, business development service providers, PWD organisations and Civil Society Organisations.

A representative of Sightsavers, an international development organisation, Madam Beatrice Amuzu, commended GFD for its hard work.

She observed that while PWDs faced employment related discrimination, women with disabilities faced intense discrimination due to intersectionality.

“Persons with disabilities have equal capacities and abilities when they have the opportunities.

Components of the framework include guidelines for mandatory open competition in advertising vacancies, contract renewals, standardized job descriptions, and a recruitment model focused on transparency and objective criteria.

The document also lays emphasis on the importance of skills training, Curriculum Vitae development, and tailored vocational programs for job seekers with disabilities, particularly in the informal sector.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

