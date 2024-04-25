Delta Air Lines to boost customer experience non-stop Accra to New York flight 

Accra, April 24, GNA – Effective 27 October 2024, Delta Air Lines, will fly its state-of-the-art Airbus A330-900neo on non-stop service from Accra to New York to provide superior customer service to Ghanaians.

The new aircraft will add approximately 30 per cent more capacity between Ghana and the United States.

Speaking to journalists at a media roundtable in Accra, Matteo Curcio, Delta’s Senior Vice President for Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India, said they had worked to deliver an enhanced travel experience in Ghana.

“We look forward to welcoming customers onboard our A330-900neo aircraft come October, offering exciting new products and services as they travel to and from the United States,” he said.

Mr Curcio expressed the Company’s appreciation to its customers, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, and the government of Ghana for the continued partnership, which had sustained Delta’s operation in the country.

“Customers can expect Delta’s best-in-class service and a uniquely premium onboard experience as they travel to and from the US Each Delta,” said, Delta’s Senior Vice President.

“All travelers will enjoy ambient lighting for a restful flight, Wi-Fi for purchase, and seat-back screens featuring 1,000+ hours of Delta Studio entertainment,” he added.

“Delta continues to maintain its reputation for operational excellence,” Mr Curcio said, adding that the airline had consistently been recognised for excellence in passenger experience, customer service, operational performance, and workplace culture.

The Company said the new aircraft would have about 1,000 more seats each week between Ghana and the US.

It would have four distinctive experiences – Delta One Suites, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin – and more cargo capacity to cater for growing demand.

The one Suite features a sliding door for enhanced privacy, and a fully reclining seat, accompanied by plush bedding crafted from recycled materials, providing customers with more beverage options and a seasonal chef-curated four-course meal.

Meanwhile, customers flying in Delta Premium Select will have more space to relax and stretch out, with a wider seat, deeper recline, an adjustable footrest and leg rest.

Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin passengers would also benefit from comfortable, memory-foam seats.

Delta collaborates with diverse suppliers worldwide for in-flight products such as artisan-crafted amenity kits and beverages like “Thrive Farmers Tea”.

Recent achievements of the Company include winning Cirium’s Platinum Award for operational excellence for the third consecutive year, OAG’s most on-time airline, Air Transport World’s Airline of the Year 2024, and the Wall Street Journal’s top US airline.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

