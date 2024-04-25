CHED evaluates agrochemicals and fertilizers through farmers’ perceptions-witness 

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, April 25, GNA- Dr Francis Baah, a former Executive Director of Cocoa Health, and Extension Division (CHED), Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), says aside the scientific testing of agrochemicals and fertilizers, the Division also conducts farmers’ perceptions on the products.

He told the Accra High Court that when a product like fertilizer was intended for use on cocoa in Ghana, it was the mandate of Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG) to evaluate its suitability and that was one level of scientific evaluation.

Dr Baah, a subpoenaed witness for Mr Seidu Agongo, a businessman, was answering questions during a cross-examination in the trial, involving Dr Stephen Opuni, a former Chief Executive of COCOBOD, led by Mrs Evleyn Keelson, Chief State Attorney.

Dr Opuni and Mr Agongo are facing 27 charges, including defrauding by false pretences, willfully causing financial loss to the State, money laundering, and corruption by a public officer in contravention of the Public Procurement Act.

They have both pleaded not guilty to the charges and are on a GH¢300,000.00 self-recognizance bail each.

The witness said when the product had been approved by COCOBOD and given to the extension wing of COCOBOD which was CHED, then that was where another evaluation was done through farmers’ perceptions or reactions on the product.

“This kind of evaluation is not exclusive to CRIG,” he added.

He said if his memory served him right, and if it was not captured in the field report, other fertilizers had been supplied to farmers.

He said no single farmer from practice received more than one fertilizer for a year and at least not one supplied by COCOBOD.

“My Lord, that is correct but about 95 per cent of farmers and this is based on published data in Ghana, do not buy additional fertilizers besides those supplied by COCOBOD,” he added.

