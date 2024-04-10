DBG celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with Nsawam Prison, Senior Corrections Centre inmates  

By Stanley Senya, GNA

Accra, April 10, GNA – Development Bank Ghana (DBG), a development financial institution, has donated some assorted items to inmates of Nsawam Prison and juveniles at the Senior Corrections Centre to mark the Eid-ul-Fitr festival celebration.

The donation by DBG forms part of the institution’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to assist the authorities at the Prisons to cater for the needs of the inmates, and also to put smiles on their faces during the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

The items included 30 bags of rice, 14 25-litre gallons of oil, 12 sacks of sugar, 30 tin tomatoes, 20 packs toiletries, 10 gallons of liquid soaps, 10 gallons of stain removers, 20 boxes of sanitary pads, 10 cartons of milk, 20 boxes of bathing soaps, 40 buckets, 20 cartons of assorted drinks, and 40 pales.

Mrs Barbara Anawonu Wricketts, Acting Head of CSR, DBG, in an interview with the media, said the donation was in conformity with the Eid-ul-Fitr festival, which was meant for alms giving

She said DBG deemed it an important step to help put smiles on the faces of inmates in Nsawam Prison and the Senior Corrections Centre.

She said the gesture was to remind inmates, especially juveniles in the Senior Corrections Centre, that they were not alone and loved by the public.

She said the items would help cater for the needs of the inmates, lessening the burden on the Ghana Prison Service.

Mrs Wricketts said being in the prison was just to attain some sort of self-recognition and transformation to be a better person to society.

“The society is ready to accept them into the world”, she added.

Receiving the items on behalf of the inmates, Mr Mohammed Mukhtar Adam, Imam and Assistant Director of Prisons, expressed profound gratitude to management of DBG for their kind gesture towards the inmates and prayed for God’s blessings upon them.

He said this should not be the end, but DBG to continue to support the prisoners.

He commended DBG for taking up developmental roles such as these to ensure economic stability in the country.

Mr Adam said the donation was timely since the Eid-up-fitr festival is tomorrow, and that would help put smiles on their faces.

He urged other stakeholders to emulate such efforts to help improve the Ghana Prison Service and to show the inmates that they are still loved despite their offences.

He warned other offenders, who were still in society, to desist from such acts, because they could also be arrested and jailed.

