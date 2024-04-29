Circle of Life School celebrates 10th anniversary

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, April 29, GNA – Circle of Life School, located in Baakoniaba within the Sunyani Municipality, has celebrated its 10th anniversary with a renewed commitment to providing quality education for the pupils.

The school was officially opened on September 8, 2014, with a crèche, nursery, kindergarten one and two, and basic one to three.

It had 32 pupils, 15 from the Hannukah Orphanage and the remaining 17 from outside the community.

After a decade of training and grooming the pupils, the Circle of Life School now boasts of 284 pupils and a staff of 31.

Speaking on the theme: “Providing Quality and Equal Education for the Growth and Development of the Child in a Safe Environment for a Better Future,” Mr Moses Asagbo, the proprietor of the school, announced that it had successfully prepared three cohorts of students to sit for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

It had also achieved a remarkable 100 per cent distinction rate, with the lowest grade being 15.

The teachers also pursued professional development courses and attended seminars to enhance their skills for optimal development of the children, Mr Asagbo said.

He highlighted the success of their exchange programme, which was initiated last year, which brought 12 students and two teachers from the Netherlands to the school, and expressed the optimism that the students and teachers would also have the opportunity to travel to the Netherlands for similar educational experiences.

The proprietor donated a brand-new air-conditioned bus to support the academic activities of the school.

Madam Yaa Kumi Yeboah, the Acting Head of Supervision and Monitoring, Sunyani Education Directorate, stated that investing in the education of children did not only secure their future but also contributed to the wellbeing of society.

She urged stakeholders to recommit themselves to providing high-quality and equitable education for all children, which was essential to ensuring that every child had access to the tools and opportunities to succeed and reach their full potential.

GNA

