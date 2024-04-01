Christians asked not to be frightened 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Ho (V/R), April 1, GNA – Apostle Dr Dela Quampah, the Ho Area Head of The Church of Pentecost, has asked Christians not to be frightened as God would engineer their circumstances.

He said the way He did it for Lazarus, He will do the same for them.

Speaking on the theme: “I am the resurrection and the life” at the Jubilee Park in Ho to end the Easter Convention, Apostle Quampah, said the resurrection and the blood Jesus shared on the Cross had cleansed mankind’s problems.

He said Christians had a friend in the highest place, where no one could reach.

“Blessings, hope, peace, and prosperity shall be yours as you have a friend in the highest place,” he added.

Dr Quampah, an Executive Council member of The Church of Pentecost, said there were ups and downs in worshipping God, but they should persevere as “our problems have value with our faith.”

“Follow Jesus all the time,” he advised.

