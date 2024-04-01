Political leaders urged not to create division ahead of 2024 elections 

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Enchi (WN/R), April 1, GNA-Reverend Monsignor Simon Assamoah, the Vicar General of Wiawso Diocese of the Catholic Church, has appealed to political leaders in the country not to create divisions ahead of the 2024 general election.

He said every political party or individual may have different ideas, but for the sake of Ghana and the peace her people enjoyed, they should avoid disunity.

Monsignor Assamoah, also the Parish Priest of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at Enchi, gave the advice when he led the Easter Sunday mass to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He reiterated that: “This is an election year, people will come up with false information about their friends, some will even connive with others to do things that are not in conformity with the laws of this country.”

“Please this is not the time to come out with fabricated statements. As Christians, we should ensure there is peace in our respective communities”.

“We are in the Easter season and it’s a period where Christ was resurrected, he changed the whole history of man. Christ has given us a new life, the old order is gone.”

Monsignor Assamoah said when Christ rose from the dead, the clothes used to cover him were left in the grave, and that should encourage Christians to strive and live like Him by doing away with worldly things.

“As believers you have risen with Christ, think about the things in heaven where Jesus Christ is seated at God’s right hand. Leave all the old things that hinder you from being close to the Creator of the universe.”

“Christ died on the cross and sacrificed himself for mankind, as his followers we should also learn to forgive, reconcile, sacrifice and be kind to one another.”

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Rev Assamoah reiterated Ghanaians’ stance of not accepting Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and others (LGBTQ +) as was not part of their culture.

“This is foreign to us, even those out there who are spearheading in other countries, many of their citizens are against it.”

“It’s the few rich people who want to portray that for their own agenda, so for me, as a priest, the Catholic Church and Ghanaians, we do not support it”.

