Enchi Government Hospital records four deliveries during Easter  

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Enchi (WN/R), April 1, GNA- The Enchi Government Hospital in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region recorded four births during Easter.

The babies (including a set of twins), delivered between Good Friday and Easter Sunday, comprised four females and a male.

On Good Friday, the set of twins; a male and female, were delivered, on Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday, three females were born.

A midwife on duty at the facility, Madam Nancy Yaa Anima, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that out of the four births, three were delivered through caesarean section, including the twins, and one normal delivery.

She indicated that all the mothers and their babies were in good health.

“Most of the attendees who visit the facility are anaemic, they should eat a healthy, balanced diet to help correct and prevent anaemia,” she said.

“Maintaining a balanced diet will give the little one inside the womb the best nutrients necessary for it to develop.”

All the mothers were grateful to God for seeing them through labour during the Easter period.

They advised other expectant mothers to constantly visit antenatal clinics to ensure they had safe deliveries.

At the Presbyterian Health Services in New Denkyeria, Madam Eunice Fobi, a midwife, said no birth was recorded throughout the Easter season and entreated pregnant women to quickly talk to their doctor or midwife when they needed help.

GNA

