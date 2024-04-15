Chiefs have critical roles to play in local governance – Governance Expert 

By P.K. Yankey

Takoradi, April 15, GNA – Mr Yaw Adu-Gyamfi, a Governance Expert, says traditional authorities must bring to bear their leadership expertise to advance the structures of local governance in the country.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, he described chiefs as regal ombudsmen and women, who could contribute to the decision-making process towards the development of the various districts.

He said it was imperative for local government authorities to ensure that they involved traditional rulers more in their development planning processes for accelerated growth.

Mr Adu-Gyamfi, for instance, said: “When it comes to issues of conflict, traditional leaders often have experience in conflict resolution and mediation, so their presence in the assemblies can help in resolving disputes and promoting harmony within the community”.

“When we talk about community engagement, chiefs are often respected and influential figures within their communities, so their involvement in the Assemblies can help in engaging the community and encourage participation in local governance.”

Chiefs could also contribute to the preservation and promotion of traditional knowledge, customs, and practices within the assembly, ensuring that these important aspects of Ghanaian culture were upheld.

“They can also play a role in identifying and prioritizing local development initiatives, drawing on their knowledge of the community’s needs and aspirations,” he added.

Mr Adu-Gyamfi underscored the importance of involving traditional authorities in their respective assemblies to help bridge the gap between traditional and modern local governance to guarantee inclusive and culturally sensitive decision-making processes.

