John Mahama wins African Advancement Award for Exemplary Leadership 

Accra, April 15, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama has won the African Advancement Award for Exemplary Leadership at the Africa Heritage Awards 2024 held in Lagos, Nigeria.

Organised by the Heritage Times of Nigeria, the African Heritage Awards is a platform that unites influential African innovators, entrepreneurs, and organisations, all of whom are instrumental in propelling the continent towards greatness.

The 2024 ceremony was chaired by former Botswana President Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama and was the second edition of the awards. The first edition took place in Kigali, Rwanda in 2023.

A release copied to the Ghana News Agency on Monday quoted former President Mahama as saying: “I want to thank the team that supported me tirelessly during my presidency. This award inspires me to strive to be an even better leader.”

“Thank you to the Heritage Times for this recognition. It will have a pride of place in my Office, when I am re-elected as President.”

“Thank you all for your continued support. Together, we can achieve great things for Ghana.”

In a citation accompanying his award, Mr Mahama, leading the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to Ghana’s 2024 elections, was recognised for implementing strategic initiatives and infrastructure projects across various critical sectors to address economic challenges and improve livelihoods.

These include efforts to alleviate power shortages and boost job creation through agricultural expansion.

GNA

