Airports Company Limited conducts comprehensive maintenance of Terminal 3 cooling systems

By Stanley Senya

Accra, April 15, GNA – The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) is undertaking a comprehensive maintenance of the cooling systems within Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport.

The objective of the exercise is to address condensation problems, leading to leakages and enhance the efficiency of cooling systems in the terminal.

A statement issued in Accra by GACL said the maintenance works, which would be carried out in multiple phases, had been scheduled in a way that would minimise discomfort to cherished passengers and stakeholders working in the terminal.

“We solicit the support and cooperation of the public, as we strive to maintain facilities at the airport,” it added.

GNA

